'People Stories and Dog Stories' opens at Coastal Community Foundation this Thursday

Lydia Campbell
"Extra Gold"
OK, so maybe this art show had us at "dog stories," but Coastal Community Foundation's upcoming exhibit is more than just cute dog pictures — it's great art from local artists Lydia Campbell, a CofC grad, and John Cull, a CofC professor of drawing and painting.
On Thurs. March 22 at 6 p.m. head to the CCF office at 635 Rutledge Ave. for People Stories and Dog Stories'
opening reception (which, bonus, will have free apps and refreshments). Hull and Campbell will be on hand at the reception to discuss their chosen subject matter and "how their treatment of the everyday has inspired the work on view."
Campbell, who is represented by The Southern Gallery, creates photorealistic drawings and watercolor paintings, while Hull, represented by Corrigan Gallery, creates snapshot paintings of groups of people engaged in the periphery of community-based scenes.
The reception is free to attend, but be sure to RSVP on Facebook
or by emailing angelrose@coastalcommunity.org.