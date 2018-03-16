Ms. Rose's Comedy Hour presents Florida-based comedian Johnny Mac next Saturday

click to enlarge Provided

Johnny Mac has opened for the likes of Jim Gaffigan and Kathleen Madigan.

Get ready to laugh when Ms. Rose’s Comedy Hour returns on Sat. March 24 at 8 p.m. for its 2018 season. Ms. Rose’s Fine Foods & Cocktails hosts this comedy night every five weeks, starting this month and continuing through November.At this month’s Comedy Hour, produced by Drew Howard Entertainment, you’ll have a chance to see three talented comedians: your host Big Ike, longtime Lowcountry favorite Greg “Big Daddy” Patterson, and Florida-based comedian Johnny Mac. Mac has opened for big names in comedy including Jim Gaffigan, Kathleen Madigan, and Brian Regan.Reservations for this event are required and can be made by calling (843) 766-0223. The cover charge is $12, and seating starts at 6:45 p.m.If you can't make it to ol Mac's show, be sure to check out the rest of this year's Ms. Rose's Comedy hours, held on April 28, June 2, July 14, August 25, October 6, and November 17 this year.