Hunter Gardner workshops new show, 'One-Way Conversation' at Redux

click to enlarge File photo

On Fri. March 30, former Charleston-based comedian Hunter Gardner is headed to Redux for a lighthearted look into the ways we try (and fail) to make connections.Now living in New York, Gardner is returning to the Holy City to workshop the new show, “One-Way Conversation,” that focuses on the highs and lows in all kinds of relationships, from friendships and romance to being alone. And like most relationships, the presentation will be pretty unpredictable he’s mixing stand-up with character monologues, audience participation, and improvised moments.Vernon Moses, a local sketch group with Jon Antoine and Deshawn Mason, will be opening for Gardner.The show starts at 8 p.m and tickets are $5.