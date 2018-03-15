Charleston Sticks Together celebrates hip-hop with LIVE IN COLOR at this year's NCHS Arts Fest

click to enlarge
Celebrate hip-hop culture at LIVE IN COLOR, a musical event held in conjunction with North Charleston’s Cultural Arts Department as part of the annual Arts Fest on Sat. May 5th at the Purple Buffalo from 9 p.m. to midnight. LIVE IN COLOR combines graphic art-designed coloring books (hell yes), music, and drink specials to create a fun and energetic atmosphere.
The event will be hosted by Benjamin Starr, a South Carolina emcee and hip-hop artist who launched his latest album, Free Lunch
, in 2015 and hosted a TedX Talk in 2016.
During LIVE IN COLOR, attendees will be able to color in their choice of four different coloring sheets by Atlanta-based graphic artist Larry Luk. You can submit your coloring creations for a chance to win prizes.
DJs Sista Misses and ILLADELL will provide the soundtrack for the evening, playing old school and current hip-hop tunes. They will be joined by live performances by B-Kiddo and Matt Monday. Monday released his new single “You Know Who” last summer.
LIVE IN COLOR is part of the North Charleston Arts Fest, held in various locations around North Charleston from May 2-May 6. LIVE IN COLOR's fiscal sponsor is the Diversity Alliance Advancement Group
, which "creates business opportunities for small disadvantaged minority businesses, and creates relationships between the corporate members and small businesses."
Tickets to LIVE IN COLOR are only $10 and are available online now
. All attendees must be 21+.