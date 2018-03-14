Ill Vibe the Tribe presents fourth Art Binge: Terrible Twos

-
Jonathan Boncek file photo
Ill Vibe The Tribe is comprised of Asiah Mae, Sabrina Hyman, and Samira Miche.
On Fri. March 23, Ill Vibe The Tribe, an art and culture collective, is going all out for their two year anniversary with Art Binge IV: Terrible Twos at Royal American. They’re celebrating by engaging the local creative community, with everything from art showcases to a “woosah station.”
Starting at 9 p.m., Eddie Moore, Creatrix, and Alexandria of MorowaMosai will be showing some of their work. Ill Vibe and Artist and Craftsman will be adding a fresh twist to the community mural station. Shaniqua McCants and Yunoshi Lyon of the Voydd will be giving live performances, and DJ SCrib will be providing tunes throughout the night. At the “woosah station,” guests can practice a little self care with local wellness guru Gabby Banks, of Gabby Does Massage, and Ashley Macdonald, from Wicked Candle Co. In true Ill Vibe style, they’ll have a few more surprises up their sleeves.
Co-founded by Asiah Mae, Sabrina Hyman, and Samira Miche, Ill Vibe celebrates the innovative multi-medium artists in indie culture. In the two years since its founding, the Charleston-based group has made a big impression on the South Carolina arts scene through showcasing local and underground artists. Ill Vibe The Tribe offers weekly posts, monthly mixes, curated visuals, and more.
$5 tickets will be available at the door.
Stay up to date on all the Ill Vibe the Tribe happenings online.