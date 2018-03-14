Get some historical context for your 'Hamilton' obsession with author Tony Williams' talk

click to enlarge Provided

History has its eyes on Tony Williams, the nationally acclaimed author who will be visiting The Powder Magazine Museum on Sat. March 31st at 6 p.m. Williams has written many books on colonial and Revolutionary War history, including his latest work:about the $10 Founding Father.Williams will deliver a lecture on the history of Hamilton, who rose from a bastard, orphan immigrant to a decorated war vet and the United States’ first Secretary of the Treasury. Following the lecture, copies of Williams’ book will be available for purchase, and the author will stick around for a book signing.If you’ve seen the hit musical about Hamilton’s life or just want to learn more about this early American leader, grab your Right Hand Man and stop by this lecture from an American history expert that is free and open to the public.