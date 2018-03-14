Wednesday, March 14, 2018

Get some historical context for your 'Hamilton' obsession with author Tony Williams' talk

"Right Hand Man"

Posted by Will Allen on Wed, Mar 14, 2018 at 11:50 AM

History has its eyes on Tony Williams, the nationally acclaimed author who will be visiting The Powder Magazine Museum on Sat. March 31st at 6 p.m. Williams has written many books on colonial and Revolutionary War history, including his latest work: Hamilton: An American Biography, about the $10 Founding Father.

Williams will deliver a lecture on the history of Hamilton, who rose from a bastard, orphan immigrant to a decorated war vet and the United States’ first Secretary of the Treasury. Following the lecture, copies of Williams’ book will be available for purchase, and the author will stick around for a book signing.

If you’ve seen the hit musical about Hamilton’s life or just want to learn more about this early American leader, grab your Right Hand Man and stop by this lecture from an American history expert that is free and open to the public.
Event Details Lecture with Tony Williams, author of Hamilton: An American Biography
@ Powder Magazine Museum
79 Cumberland St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Sat., March 31, 6-6:45 p.m.
(843) 722-9350
Lectures + Seminars, Festivals + Events and Museums
