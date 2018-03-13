Kathleen Madigan brings her Boxed Wine & Bigfoot tour to the Music Hall this October

Stand-up comedian Kathleen Madigan returns to Charleston Music Hall this October with her touring show, Boxed Wine & Bigfoot — also known as a couple of our favorite things. Madigan won't be here until Thurs. Oct. 18 — but you can buy tickets for her show starting this Fri. March 16 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $39.50 and can be purchased online.
Madigan has been performing for 29 years now, with a ton of appearances (please see: 25) on the Tonight Show as well as appearances on Letterman and Conan, recently riding around with Jerry Seinfeld for his series, "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee." The Detroit Free Press says, "Along with Lewis Black, Brian Regan, and Jim Gaffigan, she's one of the funniest stand-up comedians of her generation."
Don't believe 'em? Just watch Madigan explain her "goals" at the gym: