Keith Dee presents March Madness Comedy Showcase

click to enlarge
-
Artwork by Shawna Jarrett
Treat yourself to some free hilarity and fun at the March Madness Comedy Showcase on Fri. March 30 at 9 p.m at the SportsBook of Charleston. Four comedians will perform, hosted by Charlestonian emcee Keith Dee.
Meet the comedians:
Kevin Williams
is relatively new to the comedy scene but has already traveled around the country, performing in New York, D.C., Charlotte, and LA.
Chattanooga-based comedian Natasha Ferrier
is a gifted storyteller. She has performed at comedy festivals all over the southeast, telling personal stories about drinking, relationships, and aging.
Cody Hughes
is an Atlanta-based comedian that Lady Dynamite’s Maria Bamford once called “a delightful beast.”
Hilliary Begley
has been featured in the Laugh Your Asheville Off Festival and at several Charleston venues. She runs a weekly open mic night in Asheville.
The event is hosted by Keith Dee
, a local stand-up comedian and comedy show host, who has produced many comedy shows around Charleston.
The evening is free, but be sure to reserve your spot online
ahead of time.