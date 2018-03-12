Monday, March 12, 2018

Keith Dee presents March Madness Comedy Showcase

Ha-ha fever

Posted by Will Allen on Mon, Mar 12, 2018 at 10:53 AM

click to enlarge ARTWORK BY SHAWNA JARRETT
  • Artwork by Shawna Jarrett
Treat yourself to some free hilarity and fun at the March Madness Comedy Showcase on Fri. March 30 at 9 p.m at the SportsBook of Charleston. Four comedians will perform, hosted by Charlestonian emcee Keith Dee.

Meet the comedians:

Kevin Williams is relatively new to the comedy scene but has already traveled around the country, performing in New York, D.C., Charlotte, and LA.

Chattanooga-based comedian Natasha Ferrier is a gifted storyteller. She has performed at comedy festivals all over the southeast, telling personal stories about drinking, relationships, and aging.

Cody Hughes is an Atlanta-based comedian that Lady Dynamite’s Maria Bamford once called “a delightful beast.”

Hilliary Begley has been featured in the Laugh Your Asheville Off Festival and at several Charleston venues. She runs a weekly open mic night in Asheville.

The event is hosted by Keith Dee, a local stand-up comedian and comedy show host, who has produced many comedy shows around Charleston.

Related Keith "Big Daddy" Dee presents killer comedy showcases around town: Funny Business
Keith "Big Daddy" Dee presents killer comedy showcases around town
Funny Business
"I've always been a class clown kind of guy," says Keith Dee, local stand-up comedian and host of comedy nights at Creekside Kitchen and SportsBook of Charleston. It was this sense of humor — be it cracking jokes with friends or appreciating a good pun — that finally took its hold on Dee. It only took five decades or so.
By Connelly Hardaway
Features

The evening is free, but be sure to reserve your spot online ahead of time.
Event Details March Madness Comedy Showcase
@ SportsBook of Charleston
4950 Centre Pointe Dr.
North Charleston, SC
When: Fri., March 30
Comedy
Map

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    March Madness Comedy Showcase @ SportsBook of Charleston

    • Fri., March 30 Free to attend
    • Buy Tickets

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS