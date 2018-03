Keith Dee presents March Madness Comedy Showcase

click to enlarge Artwork by Shawna Jarrett

Treat yourself to some free hilarity and fun at the March Madness Comedy Showcase on Fri. March 30 at 9 p.m at the SportsBook of Charleston. Four comedians will perform, hosted by Charlestonian emcee Keith Dee.is relatively new to the comedy scene but has already traveled around the country, performing in New York, D.C., Charlotte, and LA.Chattanooga-based comedianis a gifted storyteller. She has performed at comedy festivals all over the southeast, telling personal stories about drinking, relationships, and aging.is an Atlanta-based comedian that Lady Dynamite’s Maria Bamford once called “a delightful beast.”has been featured in the Laugh Your Asheville Off Festival and at several Charleston venues. She runs a weekly open mic night in Asheville.The event is hosted by, a local stand-up comedian and comedy show host, who has produced many comedy shows around Charleston.The evening is free, but be sure to reserve your spot online ahead of time.