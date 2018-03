Fern Mallis no longer speaking at this Friday's Creative Mornings

Sad news y'all. Due to scheduling conflicts New York Fashion Week creator Fern Mallis will no longer be speaking at this Friday's Creative Mornings Charleston talk on Courage. But don't get too down in the dumps — her replacement is just as badass. This Fri. March 16 at 8 a.m., head to Charleston Library Society to hear from Pauline Sokol Nakios, a native Charlestonian and creator of two women's luxury brands, Leo and Sage and Lilla P. Tickets go live at 10 a.m. today. Like, right now. If Nakios' maiden name sounds familiar, it's because it is — her parents owned the former Morris Sokol furniture store on King Street. Nakios will be in town to mentor top designers and judge the emerging designer competition during Charleston Fashion Week. Her talk will be moderated by Elliot Carlyle.