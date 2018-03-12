Monday, March 12, 2018
Donate a book, get a free beer at the third annual Books for Bier
by Connelly Hardaway
on Mon, Mar 12, 2018 at 11:15 AM
In celebration of National Library Week, the Charleston Friends of the Library partner up with Bay Street Biergarten to present Books for Bier. The premise is simple — bring a gently used book to Biergarten on Tues. April 10 from 5:30-8 p.m. and receive one free beer. Cool, right?
The deal applies to kids, too, but ya know, minus the regular beer — those under 21 can still donate a book and receive a free root beer. Charleston Friends of the Library will be onsite selling books and holding a silent auction. Friends of the Library
is a nonprofit volunteer organization that raises money through book sales to held fund library services, equipment, training, and public programming.
