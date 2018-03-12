Monday, March 12, 2018

Donate a book, get a free beer at the third annual Books for Bier

Read all about it

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Mon, Mar 12, 2018 at 11:15 AM

click to enlarge FLICKR USER CANNERY ROW
  • Flickr user Cannery Row
In celebration of National Library Week, the Charleston Friends of the Library partner up with Bay Street Biergarten to present Books for Bier. The premise is simple — bring a gently used book to Biergarten on Tues. April 10 from 5:30-8 p.m. and receive one free beer. Cool, right?

The deal applies to kids, too, but ya know, minus the regular beer — those under 21 can still donate a book and receive a free root beer. Charleston Friends of the Library will be onsite selling books and holding a silent auction. Friends of the Library is a nonprofit volunteer organization that raises money through book sales to held fund library services, equipment, training, and public programming.

Tags: , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS