Donate a book, get a free beer at the third annual Books for Bier

In celebration of National Library Week, the Charleston Friends of the Library partner up with Bay Street Biergarten to present Books for Bier. The premise is simple — bring a gently used book to Biergarten on Tues. April 10 from 5:30-8 p.m. and receive one free beer. Cool, right?The deal applies to kids, too, but ya know, minus the regular beer — those under 21 can still donate a book and receive a free root beer. Charleston Friends of the Library will be onsite selling books and holding a silent auction. Friends of the Library is a nonprofit volunteer organization that raises money through book sales to held fund library services, equipment, training, and public programming.