Thursday, March 8, 2018
Up your Instagram game with Redux's smartphone photography class
Do it for the good of the 'gram
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Thu, Mar 8, 2018 at 2:01 PM
You just spent $800 on your iPhone 8 Plus so you could capture your pets in portrait mode. Come to find out, you aren't really that good at portrait mode ... or at taking pictures with your phone at all. On Mon. March 19 at 6:30 p.m. head to Redux for iPhoneography: Smart Phone Photography ($60), led by Kip Bulwinkle of Karson Photography.
You'll learn the basics of taking a good photo (we hear lighting is key), tweaks, and creative processes you can use to take all your best pics on that little device you always have on you.
And if the mere thought of taking kickass pictures gets you going, be sure to check out the rest of Redux's upcoming classes
, which include everything from an intro to painting to florals in oil.
