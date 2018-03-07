Meet playwright Steven Dietz at PURE Theatre Sat. March 10

click to enlarge Provided

Steven Dietz

In this week's theater preview , Vincent Harris writes: "Steven Dietz'stakes on the biggest questions of human life: Are our paths predetermined, or dictated by the connections we make or miss? What direction would our lives have taken if we'd stayed one moment longer and met someone new or left one moment sooner and missed meeting a person who changes us?"Playwright Steven Dietz will be taking in PURE Theatre's interpretation of hisscriptthis Sat. March 10 during the evening performance. After the play, PURE will host a

special reception and post-show talkback with Dietz.

Dietz, who teaches playwriting and directing at the University of Texas, has produced plays that have been seen at more than 100 regional theaters as well as Off-Broadway and in 15 countries; is a two-time finalist for the Steinberg New Play Award; and has received the PEN USA Award in Drama for his playand the Edgar Award for Best Mystery Play for"We are honored to welcome Steven to the Lowcountry and to be able to share our interpretation ofwith him," said PURE Theatre artistic director Sharon Graci in a press release. "When I first read his play, it resonated so strongly with me that I felt compelled to share it with Charleston. This play focuses on the beautiful inevitability of encounter, so to have Steven joining us for a performance only deepens the insightful themes of the play."