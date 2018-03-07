Wednesday, March 7, 2018
Head to the Tin Roof on April first for an Easter Fools Day comedy showcase
No foolin'
Posted
by Mary Scott Hardaway
on Wed, Mar 7, 2018 at 2:43 PM
click to enlarge
It's all hoppening Sunday April 1 at Tin Roof. After you dye your Easter eggs and stuff your face with Cadbury eggs, you'd do well to head to this comedy showcase starting at 9 p.m., because, is it even April Fools Day without belly laughs?
Watch local laugh riots Sarah Napier, Joseph Coker, Shawna Jarrett, Hagan Chase Ragland, and Michael Clayton take the stage; Sam Hendry upstages Jimmy Kimmel as host with the most for the evening. Oh, and, tickets are only seven buckaroos (no pranks, we mean it!).
Tags: Tin Roof, Easter Fools Day, Image