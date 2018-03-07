Head to the Tin Roof on April first for an Easter Fools Day comedy showcase

click to enlarge

It's all hoppening Sunday April 1 at Tin Roof. After you dye your Easter eggs and stuff your face with Cadbury eggs, you'd do well to head to this comedy showcase starting at 9 p.m., because, is it even April Fools Day without belly laughs?Watch local laugh riots Sarah Napier, Joseph Coker, Shawna Jarrett, Hagan Chase Ragland, and Michael Clayton take the stage; Sam Hendry upstages Jimmy Kimmel as host with the most for the evening. Oh, and, tickets are only seven buckaroos (no pranks, we mean it!).