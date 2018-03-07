Wednesday, March 7, 2018

Head to the Tin Roof on April first for an Easter Fools Day comedy showcase

No foolin'

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Wed, Mar 7, 2018 at 2:43 PM

It's all hoppening Sunday April 1 at Tin Roof. After you dye your Easter eggs and stuff your face with Cadbury eggs, you'd do well to head to this comedy showcase starting at 9 p.m., because, is it even April Fools Day without belly laughs?

Watch local laugh riots Sarah Napier, Joseph Coker, Shawna Jarrett, Hagan Chase Ragland, and Michael Clayton take the stage; Sam Hendry upstages Jimmy Kimmel as host with the most for the evening. Oh, and, tickets are only seven buckaroos (no pranks, we mean it!).

Event Details April Fools Comedy Showcase
@ The Tin Roof
1117 Magnolia Road
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
When: Sun., April 1, 9 p.m.
Comedy
