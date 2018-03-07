Digging comedy open mic nights? Here's where to catch 'em all this month

click to enlarge Flickr user Robert Bejil

If you read our Arts feature, "Funny Business" today, you now know all about Keith "Big Daddy" Dee, the host of SportsBook of Charleston's comedy open mic nights (among other comedic ventures). Dee isn't the only guy holding these open mics — here's where else you can check out stand-up comedy mics in town this month (oh yeah, and if we're leaving you out, send all the details to connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com).Tonight, head toat 9 p.m. at Tin Roof. Hosted by Shawna Jarrett, the evening features an open writer's group at 7:30 p.m. The Get Up! takes place on the first Wednesday of every month.The Sparrow'sstand-up open mic night is one of the longest running ones in town — head there at 9:30 p.m. for a show hosted by local comedian Neil Bansil.Head toon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 8 p.m. for open mic comedy.On the second Wednesday of each month make your way toat 8 p.m. for a stand-up open mic competition hosted by local comedian Colleen Rast. Prizes include a $25 bar tab, bucket of beer, or beer and shot.On the first Friday of every month head to Dee'sof Charleston in North Charleston starting at 9 p.m.On the last Wednesday of every month (March 28 this month, y'all),hosts an open mic night from 9-11 p.m.