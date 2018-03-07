Wednesday, March 7, 2018

Digging comedy open mic nights? Here's where to catch 'em all this month

Get up, stand up

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, Mar 7, 2018 at 4:50 PM

click to enlarge FLICKR USER ROBERT BEJIL
  • Flickr user Robert Bejil
If you read our Arts feature, "Funny Business" today, you now know all about Keith "Big Daddy" Dee, the host of SportsBook of Charleston's comedy open mic nights (among other comedic ventures). Dee isn't the only guy holding these open mics — here's where else you can check out stand-up comedy mics in town this month (oh yeah, and if we're leaving you out, send all the details to connelly@charlestoncitypaper.com).

Related Keith "Big Daddy" Dee presents killer comedy showcases around town: Funny Business
Keith "Big Daddy" Dee presents killer comedy showcases around town
Funny Business
"I've always been a class clown kind of guy," says Keith Dee, local stand-up comedian and host of comedy nights at Creekside Kitchen and SportsBook of Charleston. It was this sense of humor — be it cracking jokes with friends or appreciating a good pun — that finally took its hold on Dee. It only took five decades or so.
By Connelly Hardaway
Features

Tonight, head to The Get Up! Comedy Open Mic at 9 p.m. at Tin Roof. Hosted by Shawna Jarrett, the evening features an open writer's group at 7:30 p.m. The Get Up! takes place on the first Wednesday of every month.

Event Details The Get Up
@ The Tin Roof
1117 Magnolia Road
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
When: First Wednesday of every month, 9 p.m.
Comedy
Map
The Sparrow's Drink 'til it's Funny stand-up open mic night is one of the longest running ones in town — head there at 9:30 p.m. for a show hosted by local comedian Neil Bansil.
Event Details Drink 'til it's Funny Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic
@ The Sparrow
1078 E. Montague Ave.
North Charleston
Charleston, SC
When: Mondays, 9:30-10:30 p.m.
(843) 714-3855
Comedy
Map

Head to Cutty's on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 8 p.m. for open mic comedy.
Event Details Comedy Night
@ Cutty's
227 St. Philip St
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Second and Fourth Tuesday of every month, 8 p.m.
Comedy
Map
On the second Wednesday of each month make your way to The Brick at 8 p.m. for a stand-up open mic competition hosted by local comedian Colleen Rast. Prizes include a $25 bar tab, bucket of beer, or beer and shot.

Event Details Comedy Open Mic Night
@ The Brick
24 Ann St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Second Wednesday of every month, 8 p.m.
803-727-6701
Comedy
Map
On the first Friday of every month head to Dee's open mic night at SportsBook of Charleston in North Charleston starting at 9 p.m.

Event Details Comedy Open Mic at Sports Book of Charleston
@ SportsBook of Charleston
4950 Centre Pointe Dr.
North Charleston, SC
When: First Friday of every month, 9-10:30 p.m.
(843) 259-8972
Comedy
Map

On the last Wednesday of every month (March 28 this month, y'all), Local 616 hosts an open mic night from 9-11 p.m.

Event Details The 616 Comedy Open Mic Night
@ Local 616
616 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Last Wednesday of every month, 9-11 p.m.
(843) 414-7850
Comedy
Map

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Events

  • The Get Up @ The Tin Roof

    • First Wednesday of every month, 9 p.m. Free

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Drink 'til it's Funny Stand-Up Comedy Open Mic @ The Sparrow

  • User Submitted
    Comedy Night @ Cutty's

    • Second and Fourth Tuesday of every month, 8 p.m. Free

  • User Submitted
    Comedy Open Mic Night @ The Brick

    • Second Wednesday of every month, 8 p.m. Free

  • The 616 Comedy Open Mic Night @ Local 616

    • Last Wednesday of every month, 9-11 p.m. Free

  • User Submitted
    Comedy Open Mic at Sports Book of Charleston @ SportsBook of Charleston

    • First Friday of every month, 9-10:30 p.m. Free
    • Comments (2)

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS