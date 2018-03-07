Wednesday, March 7, 2018

Celebrate American musician Tiny Tim with a film screening this April

"Livin' in the Sunlight"

On April 12, the Mt. Pleasant Regional Library will have its Fourth Annual Tiny Tim Birthday Event, starting at 2 p.m. The event focuses on the Australian artist Martin Sharp and his strong admiration of American musician Tiny Tim.

Tiny Tim is best known for his covers of “Tiptoe Through the Tulips” and “Livin’ in the Sunlight, Lovin’ in the Moonlight.” Martin Sharp, an Australian artist in the 1960s best known to American audiences for his posters, album covers, and covers for the underground alternative magazine OZ, first met Tiny Tim after seeing him in concert in 1968.

In the 1970s, Sharp arranged an Australian tour for Tiny Tim. During this trip, Sharp began working on a film about the singer. The film, Street of Dreams, was never completed but remained one of Sharp’s favorite projects.

The library’s celebration features a showing of the documentary The Sharp Edge: The Art of Martin Sharp, a PowerPoint presentation about Sharp’s relationship to Tiny Tim, and an hour and a half of other filmed material. On April 12 only, two posters from Martin Sharp will be on display in the library’s auditorium. A small exhibit will be in the library’s lobby area for most of April.

The Sharp Edge: The Art of Martin Sharp from Southern Pictures on Vimeo.

