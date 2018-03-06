NYFW creator Fern Mallis speaks at next Friday's Creative Mornings Charleston

click to enlarge
Mallis visits Charleston frequently for Charleston Fashion Week.
Fern Mallis, creator of New York Fashion Week, makes her way to Charleston as part of this year's Charleston Fashion Week (which she's visited every year in recent memory), where she'll sit on the 2018 fashion panel, helping select the winner of the Emerging Designer competition. And you can hear from the fashion maven herself on Fri. March 16 at 8 a.m. at Creative Mornings Charleston's talk on "courage," held at the Charleston Library Society. Snag your spot
next Mon. March 12 at 10 a.m.
In addition to her work with both New York and Charleston's fashion weeks, Mallis is frequently featured on TV shows like Project Runway, America's Next Top Model, She's Got the Look
, and The Fashion Show.
In a recent interview with Page Six
, Mallis talked about the impact the #MeToo movement has had on fashion. "I think the #MeToo movement is not necessarily about toning down the clothes, it is about toning down the men in the industry. [It’s about] people learning how to behave around women and trying to just be better human beings. I do not think designers have to redesign their collections for a bunch of real A-hole men in the world."
Mallis will be joined by Elliot Carlyle, an entrepreneur, empowerment speaker, marketing PR expert, and creative director, who has worked with Charleston Fashion Week in the past. Carlyle's personal mission and brand statement is "building people for global influence."
This month's Creative Mornings topic, courage, was chosen by CM's Oakland, Cali. chapter. CM describes courage as having "no specific form and knows no bounds. From starting a side project to the act of listening when you would rather interject, every day we are wrapped in opportunities to exercise courage. We need your courage. It's going to be risky and will require vulnerability. A posture of empathy and curiosity will empower you. And above all, you must take action."