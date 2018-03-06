Tuesday, March 6, 2018
Mt. P's Heart of Gold gallery displays works in new Music Hall exhibit
Music photography in the Music Hall
Posted
by Will Allen
on Tue, Mar 6, 2018 at 1:48 PM
click to enlarge
-
1971 ©Michael Cooper
-
Keith Richards at Villa Nellcote.
On Wed. March 14, a new exhibit is opening at the Charleston Music Hall, part of a (fairly) recent visual arts endeavor at the Hall that's featured a lot of great local art. Mt. Pleasant's Heart of Gold Gallery is presenting the exhibit, which features Heart of Gold’s signature music photography.
Heart of Gold opened last September and focuses on photographers who specialize in music and portrait photography from the 1950s to today. Each of the gallery’s photographs depicts an intimate portrait of a famous musician, including David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, and Bruce Springsteen.
click to enlarge
-
1975 ©Terry O'neill
-
Elton John at Dodger Stadium.
The opening reception for this exhibit will be held next Wed. March 14 from 6-8 p.m. The images will be on display at the Charleston Music Hall for one month.
Tags: Heart of Gold Gallery, music photography, Charleston Music Hall, Image