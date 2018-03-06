Mt. P's Heart of Gold gallery displays works in new Music Hall exhibit

click to enlarge 1971 ©Michael Cooper

Keith Richards at Villa Nellcote.

click to enlarge 1975 ©Terry O'neill

Elton John at Dodger Stadium.

On Wed. March 14, a new exhibit is opening at the Charleston Music Hall, part of a (fairly) recent visual arts endeavor at the Hall that's featured a lot of great local art. Mt. Pleasant's Heart of Gold Gallery is presenting the exhibit, which features Heart of Gold’s signature music photography.Heart of Gold opened last September and focuses on photographers who specialize in music and portrait photography from the 1950s to today. Each of the gallery’s photographs depicts an intimate portrait of a famous musician, including David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, and Bruce Springsteen.The opening reception for this exhibit will be held next Wed. March 14 from 6-8 p.m. The images will be on display at the Charleston Music Hall for one month.