Tuesday, March 6, 2018

Mt. P's Heart of Gold gallery displays works in new Music Hall exhibit

Music photography in the Music Hall

Posted by Will Allen on Tue, Mar 6, 2018 at 1:48 PM

click to enlarge Keith Richards at Villa Nellcote. - 1971 ©MICHAEL COOPER
  • 1971 ©Michael Cooper
  • Keith Richards at Villa Nellcote.

On Wed. March 14, a new exhibit is opening at the Charleston Music Hall, part of a (fairly) recent visual arts endeavor at the Hall that's featured a lot of great local art. Mt. Pleasant's Heart of Gold Gallery is presenting the exhibit, which features Heart of Gold’s signature music photography.

Heart of Gold opened last September and focuses on photographers who specialize in music and portrait photography from the 1950s to today. Each of the gallery’s photographs depicts an intimate portrait of a famous musician, including David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, and Bruce Springsteen.

click to enlarge Elton John at Dodger Stadium. - 1975 ©TERRY O'NEILL
  • 1975 ©Terry O'neill
  • Elton John at Dodger Stadium.

The opening reception for this exhibit will be held next Wed. March 14 from 6-8 p.m. The images will be on display at the Charleston Music Hall for one month.
Event Details Music Photography Exhibit
@ Charleston Music Hall
37 John St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Wed., March 14, 6-8 p.m. and March 15-April 14
Visual Arts
Map

Tags: , , ,

Related Events

  • Music Photography Exhibit @ Charleston Music Hall

    • Wed., March 14, 6-8 p.m. and March 15-April 14 Free to attend

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS