Tuesday, March 6, 2018

Locals save 40 percent on select Spoleto tickets this weekend

Snag a Spoleto Finale ticket for as little as $18

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Mar 6, 2018 at 1:16 PM

You can buy discounted tickets at the Spoleto office.
  • You can buy discounted tickets at the Spoleto office.

It's a second Sunday in early Spring and you know what that means — select Spoleto Festival USA 2018 tickets are (steeply) discounted for Locals Weekend.

Here's how you can snag up to 40 percent off tickets for certain shows:

1) On Sat. March 10 and Sun. March 11 head to the Spoleto Festival USA offices, located at 14 George St., between the hours of 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Sat.) and 1-5 p.m. (Sun.) to buy tickets in person.

2) On Sun. March 11 you can learn more about Spoleto shows during Second Sunday on King Street, where festival staff will answer questions, provide program recommendations, and hand out promo codes from 1-5 p.m.

3) You can also buy tickets online (using a promo code shared via email this Friday) from 8 a.m. Saturday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Oh yeah and about those shows — Locals Weekend offers special savings to two operas, Pia de Tolomei and Tree of Codes; three dance shows, Miami City Ballet, New Bodies, and A.I.M.; one play, The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk; two concert music shows, Chamber Music XI and You Are Mine Own; four jazz performances, Artifacts, Fred Hersch Trio, Trio 3 Plus Vijay Iyer, and Craig Taborn; and the Wells Fargo Festival Finale featuring the Lone Bellow.
Director Ong Keng Sen says opera Tree of Codes is no arty remix: A Universal Call
Director Ong Keng Sen says opera Tree of Codes is no arty remix
A Universal Call
Author Jonathan Safran Foer is a writer of whimsy. Those who adore him say his whimsy is a fine-crafted medium, a clarion call behind which all logophiles will rally — beneath his fantastical renderings, we find the truth.
By Mary Scott Hardaway
Features
Woof — that means snagging a finale ticket (this year's finale is held at The Joe, too) for as little as $18. Hop on this deal while you can, Charleston.

And if you need help deciding what tickets to buy, our Spoleto overview critic Maura Hogan goes into depth in each show in her festival preview.
A new finale venue, politically charged hip-hop, and a play about a sinking refugee boat make up Spoleto Festival USA 2018: Times they are a changin'
A new finale venue, politically charged hip-hop, and a play about a sinking refugee boat make up Spoleto Festival USA 2018
Times they are a changin'
High-flying Chagalls. High-pitched sopranos. Thimbles of whisky. Hundreds of rats. The 42nd annual Spoleto Festival USA cuts a vast and varied swath through the Western world, with much of the programming originating from the States or heading this way from just the other side of the Atlantic. When the festival ventures out, it's to the charming terrain of Cornish theater makers, the Tuscan settings for 19th-century opera, or the urban turf of ingenious New York City choreographers on the crest of their fifteen minutes.
By Maura Hogan
Features
Location Details Spoleto Building
14 George St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
Map

