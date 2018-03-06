Locals save 40 percent on select Spoleto tickets this weekend

click to enlarge
-
Spoleto Festival USA
-
You can buy discounted tickets at the Spoleto office.
It's a second Sunday in early Spring and you know what that means — select Spoleto Festival USA 2018 tickets are (steeply) discounted for Locals Weekend
.
Here's how you can snag up to 40 percent off tickets for certain shows:
1) On Sat. March 10 and Sun. March 11 head to the Spoleto Festival USA offices, located at 14 George St., between the hours of 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Sat.) and 1-5 p.m. (Sun.) to buy tickets in person.
2) On Sun. March 11 you can learn more about Spoleto shows during Second Sunday on King Street, where festival staff will answer questions, provide program recommendations, and hand out promo codes from 1-5 p.m.
3) You can also buy tickets online
(using a promo code shared via email this Friday) from 8 a.m. Saturday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
Oh yeah and about those shows — Locals Weekend offers special savings to two operas, Pia de Tolomei
and Tree of Codes
; three dance shows, Miami City Ballet, New Bodies, and A.I.M.; one play, The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk
; two concert music shows, Chamber Music XI and You Are Mine Own; four jazz performances, Artifacts, Fred Hersch Trio, Trio 3 Plus Vijay Iyer, and Craig Taborn; and the Wells Fargo Festival Finale featuring the Lone Bellow.
Woof — that means snagging a finale ticket (this year's finale is held at The Joe, too) for as little as $18. Hop on this deal while you can, Charleston.
And if you need help deciding what tickets to buy, our Spoleto overview critic Maura Hogan goes into depth in each show in her festival preview.