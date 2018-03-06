CofC Theatre stages reading of works by Cuban-American playwright this weekend

click to enlarge
As part of CofC's Cuba en el Horizonte
— a college-wide celebration of the recent shift in Cuban-American relations as they pertain to politics, education, and the arts — the college's Department of Theatre presents staged readings of scenes by renowned Cuban-American playwright, Maria Irene Fornes. We Without Walls
runs this Fri. March 9-Sun. March 11 in the Chapel Theatre. We Without Walls
is free and open to the public.
CofC describes Fornes' work as "highly absurdist, richly feminist, and richly political." We Without Walls
highlights scenes from Fornes' recent work, What of the Night? Manual for a Desperate Crossing
and Letters from Cuba
. Each performance is followed by a talkback in which audience members discuss their reactions to the work with the students involved in the project.
We Without Walls
is part of the Dept. of Theatre and Dance's educational outreach initiative that offers opportunities for in-depth explorations of theater history and dramaturgy to students and members of the community. Cuba en el Horizonte is an inter-disciplinary, semester-long project that recently included The Halsey's Roberto Diago exhibit, La Historia Recordada.
In an interview with City Paper
, Diago talked about his Afro-Cuban inspired work as it pertains to the cultural environment in Charleston, "This compares with the tradition in Charleston. Different things because, well, every place has its own dynamic, but there are things in common: the cultural resistance, how you adapt to adversity through music and religion, how they took instruments away from slaves and how they started using their bodies, their feet, to find rhythm."