Charleston Author Series Luncheon features Caitlyn: America's Dog this April

Fire Dept. Captain Dustin Ford and Caitlyn the dog.

It's hard to believe that it's been almost three years since a 15-month-old chocolate bull terrier mix was found chained up with her muzzle taped shut, in need of emergency medical treatment. That young dog would soon become Caitlyn, the face of the Charleston Animal Society and the symbol for animal rights across the nation.Fri. April 20 at High Cotton, the Charleston Author Series Luncheon will host the Animal Society for a book singing of their bookAccording to the CAS, the book "captures the most difficult part of her life — her journey from abuse to recovery... thanks to a community who cared, Charleston Animal Society, local veterinarians, detectives and prosecutors — Caitlyn’s story became an inspiring story of triumph over adversity. This beautiful animal put a face on animal cruelty and in the process, she inspired people around the world."The luncheon begins at noon and tickets are $31 or $51 for the luncheon plus a copy of the book and a chat with Caitlyn's Heroes. There will also be swag bags and a raffle sponsored by Woof Gang Bakery.