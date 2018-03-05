Monday, March 5, 2018
Artist Blakely Little teams up with Basic Projects and Celadon Home for her latest series
Blakely Made
Posted
by Will Allen
on Mon, Mar 5, 2018 at 12:27 PM
click to enlarge
Local artist Blakely Little
is painting the town red — and all of the other vibrant colors you can think of. Little paints beautifully colored landscapes and views of the Lowcountry. In her new series, The Color of Home,
Blakely depicts window and porch scenes that she sketched from inside private Charleston homes. She partnered with Farrow & Ball paints to get her signature bright colors.
These colorful views of the city will be on display at 267 Rutledge Ave. on Thurs. March 15 from 5-8 p.m. The space was previously a corner store turned jazz bar but was abandoned for many years. Currently, it is under renovation by the design development consulting firm Basic Projects
(creators of Basic Kitchen) and the furniture store Celadon Home
. Little teamed up with Basic Projects and Celadon Home to present her series and offer attendees a rare behind-the-scenes look at the renovation process.
Basic Projects is working to transform the abandoned building into a new commercial space on the ground floor with two 3-bedroom apartments on the second and third floors; Celadon Home will decorate the space with home furnishings.
Tags: Blakely Little, Blakely Made, The Color of Home, Farrow & Ball, Celadon Home, Basic Projects, Image