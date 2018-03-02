Former Charleston poet Jonathan Brown reads and workshops poetry next weekend

Marcus Amaker brings the city's first poetry festival to Charleston

Art Out Loud

You know who Marcus Amaker is. Maybe you've never seen him — grinning behind his glasses, his face almost splitting in two if he's laughing — but surely you've heard him. His sure and steady cadence has infused this city with poetry — spoken words about the ugly history of Charleston, about the city's natural beauty, about the pecularities of its people. You've heard Amaker. He's the voice of Charleston.

By Connelly Hardaway

