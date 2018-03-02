Children's Museum hosts a Rebel Girls Celebration in honor of Women's History Month

click to enlarge
From Serena Williams to Mary Shelley, history is full of rebellious women who changed the game. The Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry is honoring these extraordinary ladies and more with their Rebel Girls Celebration on March 10 from 9 to 11 a.m.
The event, inspired by the book Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls
, highlights Women’s History Month at the museum. Rebel girls (and rebel boys) will get the chance to meet some of their favorite historical figures from the book, including Frida Kahlo, Julia Child, and Katherine Johnson (most recently celebrated in the film, Hidden Figures
).
Some of Charleston’s own "rebel girls," including Joan Robinson Berry from Boeing and Chef Lauren Mitternight from WildFlour, will be at the event, too. Patrick Veterinary Clinic is sending their best rebel girl veterinarian to do stuffed animal check-ups so feel free to bring any under the weather furry friends.
Tickets are
$5 for CML members and $15 for non-members.