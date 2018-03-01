Tonight: Prof. Joseph Opala speaks on the Gullah Geechee and Sierra Leone connection

click to enlarge Flickr user Teseum

The Sewa River in Sierra Leone

Opala spent more than 40 years studying Bunce Island, the largest British slave trading base on the "Rice Coast" of West Africa, and its links to South Carolina and Georgia; he also organized two Gullah Homecomings to Sierra Leone in which Gullah families with proven historical ties were hosted by the Sierra Leone Government as lost kinsmen come home. We caught up with Opala to learn more about how he started his research, and why it's so important for the Gullah community.I'm from Oklahoma and was interested in Native American archaeology; I ended up studying anthropology [in college] and when I graduated I joined the Peace Corps. I asked to be sent to Africa and was sent to Sierra Leone to work with rice farmers; the job was to introduce more productive forms of rice into production. This was 1974. I started finding ancient artifacts around the rice field (pottery, hoe blades made of stone, iron tools) and took the artifacts to Freetown to show to the director of the Peace Corp of Sierra Leone. The Peace Corps asked that I set up an archaeology department, saying it would be good for the country's cultural development.

CP: How did you end up at Bunce Island, an island in the Sierra Leone River?

(Bunce Island is on a tentative list for the UNESCO world heritage site).



JO: Sierra Leone's US ambassador put me on a boat and sent me to Bunce Island and I have to say, even before we docked, I was enthralled. There was a slave castle there that was something off a Hollywood set, with vegetation so thick you had to cut through doorways with a machete. It was a rare opportunity for a young researcher to have something to study with no secondary sources. I found an abundance of documents. No digging, just mapping the ruins. Oral history research led me to a village that is full of descendants of Bunce Island workers. Once back in the US, the documents came pouring in. Other countries' ambassadors were asking, “Where did these people go?” Initially, the British weren’t sending slaves to North America because they were using slaves for sugar, and the islands were better for that.