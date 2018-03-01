Thursday, March 1, 2018

Hot tip: Bank of America cardholders get free admission to the Gibbes this weekend

Posted by Katie Molpus on Thu, Mar 1, 2018 at 1:12 PM

click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided
If you’re looking to add a little culture to your life on a budget, listen up. The Gibbes is teaming up with Bank of America to give cardholders free admission on the first weekend of the month. The deal is available for both credit and debit card members.

The perk is a part of Bank of America’s Museums on Us program that allows free weekend access to over 200 museums and cultural institutions across the country. For more info, check out the program online — and keep it in mind when you're traveling in other art-rich cities. 
Gibbes Museum of Art
Gibbes Museum of Art
135 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
(843) 722-2706
Tues., Thurs., Fri., Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wed. 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun. 1-5 p.m.
Gallery and Museum
Map

