Thursday, March 1, 2018
Hot tip: Bank of America cardholders get free admission to the Gibbes this weekend
by Katie Molpus
on Thu, Mar 1, 2018 at 1:12 PM
If you’re looking to add a little culture to your life on a budget, listen up. The Gibbes is teaming up with Bank of America to give cardholders free admission on the first weekend of the month. The deal is available for both credit and debit card members.
The perk is a part of Bank of America’s Museums on Us program that allows free weekend access to over 200 museums and cultural institutions across the country. For more info, check out the program online
— and keep it in mind when you're traveling in other art-rich cities.
