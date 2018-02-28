Charleston Museum hosts presentation on famed ornithologist John James Audubon

click to enlarge
Flickr user Biodiversity Heritage Library
18th century ornithologist, naturalist, and painter John James Audubon is an American legend.
According to audubon.org,
"John James Audubon (1785-1851) was not the first person to attempt to paint and describe all the birds of America (Alexander Wilson has that distinction), but for half a century he was the young country’s dominant wildlife artist. His seminal Birds of America,
a collection of 435 life-size prints, quickly eclipsed Wilson’s work and is still a standard against which 20th and 21st century bird artists, such as Roger Tory Peterson and David Sibley, are measured."
Thurs. March 15 at the Charleston Museum, Ron Roth of the Humanities Council of South Carolina's Speakers Bureau will present a lecture entitled, "The Entrepreneurial Artist: John James Audubon in the Lowcountry."
Some of Audubon's best work was completed in the Lowcountry and around Charleston, work which will be featured in this hour-long presentation. Roth will provide insights into the naturalist, and how his "ambitious, self-styled role" in the American landscape made him an adventurer and artist we still look to today.
The program begins at 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public. It is sponsored by nonprofit the South Carolina Humanities, an organization that works to inspire, engage, and enrich South Carolinians with literary and historic programs.