Charleston Gospel Choir celebrates civil rights activist James Weldon this March

The Charleston Gospel Choir presents James Weldon Johnson HIStory & Words this March.
On Saturday, March 24th, the Charleston Gospel Choir presents their 2018 Spring performance, James Weldon Johnson HIStory & Words at Charity Missionary Baptist Church. The performance begins at 5 p.m., and tickets are $21 for adults and $11 for students. They can be purchased online
or at the door by cash or check.
The program, directed by guest conductor Dr. Lester S. Green, will honor the life and legacy of James Weldon Johnson, African-American author, educator, lawyer, songwriter, and civil rights activist. Johnson is often remembered for his leadership in the NAACP and his writing, especially for his poem turned song “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing.”
Johnson is best known for his song, "Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing."
“I have always been fascinated by James Weldon Johnson’s story and felt many do not know his legacy beyond his poem “Lift Ev’ry Voice,” says Choir President Lee Pringle, “HIStory chronicles his path that paved the way for many civil rights successes, including the landmark 1954 Supreme Court case Brown v. Board of Education
The choir will perform Johnson’s own “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing,” as well as gospel hits like Donnie McClurkin’s “All We Ask,” Aretha Franklin’s arrangement of “How I Got Over,” and the classic, “Amazing Grace.”
Dr. Lester S. Green adds, “I am delighted to help tell this musical story of such an iconic contributor to black history with this amazing group of community singers and Associate Director Jennifer Ancrum.”
The choir, now in its 18th year, has performed gospel, spirituals, and more for regional events, including Piccolo Spoleto, and international venues in Paris, London, Rome, Prague, and Ghana.