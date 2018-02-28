CCPL celebrates Read Across America starting this Thursday

click to enlarge
Charleston County Public Library is bringing the 20th annual Read Across America
to Charleston, March 1-March 5. The program, a signature event of the National Education Association, celebrates reading at all ages and the birthday of Dr. Seuss.
To honor the good doctor, the library is breaking out their red and white stovepipe hats and hosting celebrity readers and special events at area libraries throughout the event. On Thurs. March 1, guests can hear readings from North Charleston Fire Chief Greg Bulanow, ABC News 4’s Dean Stephens, and more at Mt. Pleasant Regional Library, John L. Dart Library, and other locations (check out the full schedule online
).
Head to the McClellanville library for a Seuss-tastic birthday party 3:30 p.m. on Friday, March 2. Kids can even hear from the Cat in the Hat himself on Saturday at the Hurd/St. Andrew’s Regional Library at 10:30 a.m. While you’re there, snap a pic and post it with the hashtag #RAAchs to share your Reading Across America experience. Don’t be a grinch, get to reading, y'all.