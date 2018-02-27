Jahde Leather Atelier hosts emerging artist pop-up during Spoleto

click to enlarge
Local artists can display their goods at Jahde Leather Atelier, located at 68 Queen St.
Jahde Leather Atelier, owned by local artist Andrea Jahde, launches a series of collaborative arts event this Spring, including a pro-bono initiative to support an emerging artist during this year's Spoleto Festival.
Jahde Leather plans to host artist pop-up and shopping events starting this Fri. March 2 (in collaboration with the quarterly ArtWalk). This Friday's event features works from visual artist Tori Guglielmi and local candle brand, Scentervention, as well as Jahde's latest collection of bespoke leather accessories and jewelry.
In a press release Jahde says, “I’m grateful to have a beautiful workspace where I can design, create, and meet inspiring people. As I continue to grow my business, I’m excited to open my studio doors and give fellow creatives and artists a space to do the same.” The collaborative art walks will continue throughout the Spring and Summer — stay tuned for more details on participating artists and makers.
In addition to hosting local artists for one-night events, Jahde is also looking to host a local, emerging artist for the duration of the Spoleto Festival, which starts on May 25. Interested artists can complete an application online,
to be submitted by March 31.