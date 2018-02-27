Gibbes visiting artist Tom Stanley receives Elizabeth O'Neill Verner award

click to enlarge
Tom Stanley doesn't always know where his artistic process is taking him — and he likes it that way
Today the South Carolina Arts Commission announced the 2018 Elizabeth O'Neill Verner Governor's Awards for the Arts — the highest honor the state presents in the arts. Rock Hill, S.C.-based artist Tom Stanley was one of five recipients, which include an artist, individual, business, arts in education, and organization.
Starting tomorrow Stanley will work as the Gibbes' artist-in-residence through April 6. You can check him out during his open studio hours on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. While working at the Gibbes Stanley will produce a series of paintings inspired by the museum's current exhibit, A Shared Legacy, Folk Art in America.
, S.C. Arts Commission chairman Henry Horowitz said, "Each recipient of these Verner Awards is an outstanding ambassador for our state and contributes greatly not just to the arts community, but the overall quality of life." The announcement of the awards comes on the heels of an S.C. Arts Commission report, released earlier this year, that calculates that the arts have a $9.7 billion impact on South Carolina.
talked to Tom Stanley last year about his Halsey exhibit, Scratching the Surface
, prior to his retirement from Winthrop University. At the time he told us, "Quite honestly I don't know what I'll do or where I'll be next. What's exciting is that I don't know what I'll make next. After being in an academic setting, I'm excited to make something I haven't seen before."