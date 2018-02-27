Tuesday, February 27, 2018

Drink wine and create spirit animals at Cultivate Science and Art happy hour

From marine science to making sculptures

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Tue, Feb 27, 2018 at 2:24 PM

Last April we wrote about Cultivate SC, an organization founded by friends — Biologist Barbara "Bobbie" Lyon, art teacher Brienne Oliver, and artist Lisa Shimko — who believe that art and science are inextricably, and happily, connected.

"The connections were always there," said Lyon. "Whenever I would share my science they would geek out and I have always loved art and wish I could take my time to create my own art techniques. We decided that since Charleston has such a fun arts scene, and we have so many great scientists, why not cater to both?"

Starting Tues. March 13 at 6 p.m., Cultivate will kick off their fourth spring workshop series at Bowties, the new "shabby speakeasy" in the former Where Art Thou wine bar.

The evening will include a brief science presentation, "Choking On Plastics? — Data From Charleston Coasts And Critters," by marine science educator with Patriots Point and Keep Charleston Beautiful, Kea Payton, plus a tutorial on spirit animal found object sculptures with local artist Marielena Martinez. Drop-ins are welcome, but RSVP appreciated. Tickets are $15 at the door. Keep up to date with the bimonthly events at cultivate-sc.org — the next workshop is Tues. March 27 with Lyon, who will share "Marine Tales from the Gulf of Maine" and participants will get to make triptych prints using recycled styrofoam.

