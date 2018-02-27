Drink wine and create spirit animals at Cultivate Science and Art happy hour

click to enlarge
Last April
we wrote about Cultivate SC
, an organization founded by friends — Biologist Barbara "Bobbie" Lyon, art teacher Brienne Oliver, and artist Lisa Shimko — who believe that art and science are inextricably, and happily, connected.
"The connections were always there," said Lyon. "Whenever I would share my science they would geek out and I have always loved art and wish I could take my time to create my own art techniques. We decided that since Charleston has such a fun arts scene, and we have so many great scientists, why not cater to both?"
Starting Tues. March 13 at 6 p.m., Cultivate will kick off their fourth spring workshop series at Bowties, the new "shabby speakeasy
" in the former Where Art Thou wine bar.
The evening will include a brief science presentation, "Choking On Plastics? — Data From Charleston Coasts And Critters," by marine science educator with Patriots Point and Keep Charleston Beautiful, Kea Payton, plus a tutorial on spirit animal found object sculptures with local artist Marielena Martinez. Drop-ins are welcome, but RSVP
appreciated. Tickets are $15 at the door. Keep up to date with the bimonthly events at cultivate-sc.org — the next workshop is Tues. March 27 with Lyon, who will share "Marine Tales from the Gulf of Maine" and participants will get to make triptych prints using recycled styrofoam.