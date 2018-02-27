Tuesday, February 27, 2018

Chamber Music Charleston presents collaborative performance with Spanish music festival

CMC performs in Spain this May

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Tue, Feb 27, 2018 at 12:32 PM

Tues. March 20 marks the conclusion of Chamber Music Charleston (CMC)'s 2017-2018 Ovation Concert Series. With tickets starting at just $5, the concert, held at the Dock Street Theatre, is one hell of a date night option. And the music should be pretty good too — this performance is a collaboration between CMC and the Musica en Segura Festival in Spain, at which CMC will perform this coming May.

During this final ovation series concert, two of Musica en Segura's guest artists, clarinetist Daniel Broncano and violinist Miguel Colom, will perform alongside CMC artists, bassoonist Sandra Nikolajevs, oboist Zac Hammond, and pianist Andrew Armstrong. The program includes music from Brahms, Stravinsky, and Beethoven.

The collaboration between CMC and SPAIN arts & culture "aims to promote Spanish culture in the U.S. through fruitful cultural exchanges among institutions and artists." The Music En Segura festival takes place in Segura de la Sierra this May (ya know, if you happen to be abroad).

@ Dock Street Theatre
135 Church St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Tue., March 20, 7:30-9 p.m.
(843) 763-4941
