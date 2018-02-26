Reno 911's Nick Swardson performs at CMH, tickets on sale this Friday

click to enlarge Provided

Comedian Nick Swardson heads to the Charleston Music Hall on Sun. May 13 at 7:30 p.m. as part of his Too Many Smells comedy tour. Tickets go on sale this Fri. March 2 at 10 a.m.Swardson is best known for his role inand as the writer and producer of popular films like, and. He has had two Comedy Central one-hour stand-up specials, 2010’s “Seriously Who Farted?” and 2015’s “Taste It,” and was the host of his own sketch comedy show,, which ran from 2010-2011.Currently, Swardson is starring in, a sitcom that he created for Comedy Central that premiered in 2016. He has also recently starred in many of Adam Sandler’s Netflix original movies, including the wildly popularand one of Sandler’s newest films,