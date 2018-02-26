Reno 911's Nick Swardson performs at CMH, tickets on sale this Friday
Smell him this May
Posted
by Will Allen
on Mon, Feb 26, 2018 at 2:37 PM
click to enlarge
Provided
Comedian Nick Swardson heads to the Charleston Music Hall on Sun. May 13 at 7:30 p.m. as part of his Too Many Smells comedy tour. Tickets go on sale this Fri. March 2 at 10 a.m.
Swardson is best known for his role in RENO 911! and as the writer and producer of popular films like Grandma’s Boy, The Benchwarmers, and I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry. He has had two Comedy Central one-hour stand-up specials, 2010’s “Seriously Who Farted?” and 2015’s “Taste It,” and was the host of his own sketch comedy show, Nick Swardson’s Pretend Time, which ran from 2010-2011.
Currently, Swardson is starring in Typical Rick, a sitcom that he created for Comedy Central that premiered in 2016. He has also recently starred in many of Adam Sandler’s Netflix original movies, including the wildly popular The Ridiculous Six and one of Sandler’s newest films, Sandy Wexler.