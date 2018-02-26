'Master Thieves' author Stephen Kurkjian speaks at the Library Society this March

click to enlarge
On Thurs. March 8 at 6 p.m., the Charleston Library Society hosts author Stephen Kurkjian
for a talk on his book Master Thieves,
which details his investigation into the still-unsolved art heist of 1990 at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. Tickets are $10 for members or $15 for non-members and are currently available online.
Stephen Kurkjian was an editor and reporter for The Boston Globe
for 40 years, where he won three Pulitzer Prizes and more than 20 reporting awards. He was a founding member of the Globe’s Spotlight Team, famous for exposing the sexual abuse scandal of Boston Archdiocese.
In Master Thieves
, Kurkjian discusses his decades-long investigation into the theft of several multimillion dollar pieces of art from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. Some of the paintings started resurfacing in the early 2000s, but the museum is still offering a $10 million reward for information about the missing pieces.
Kurkjian reconstructs the events that unfolded that night in 1990, breaks down the potential motives, and identifies the people that he believes committed the crime. With tales of gangsters, gang wars, and FBI mishandlings, it’s an exciting story to say the least. Or as the New York Times
says, "What makes Kurkjian's book so gripping is precisely (this): an accomplished investigator's sense of open-minded humility."