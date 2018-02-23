Sip and See: The Orange Spot highlights local artist Anne Cimballa

School of the Arts to create 1,000 paper cranes for Parkland, Fla. students

A prayer for peace

North Charleston's School of the Arts' visual arts program invites SOA students and staff to create 1,000 paper cranes for students of Margery Stoneman Douglas High School, who just last week were terrorized by a gunman who killed 17 of their peers and teachers. The crane construction will take place on March 6 and 7, with teacher Anne Cimballa at the helm.

By Connelly Hardaway

Culture Shock