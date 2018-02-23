Pulitzer-winning author of 'The Underground Railroad' will speak at Chs. Music Hall next month

-
Madeline Whitehead
-
Colson Whitehead's The Underground Railroad was chosen as part of Oprah's book club, which is honestly almost as cool as the Pulitzer prize.
Colson Whitehead, author of The Underground Railroad
, the 2016 winner of both the National Book Award and Pulitzer prize for fiction, heads to the Charleston Music Hall on Mon. March 19 for a talk organized by the Charleston Library Society as part of their annual speaker series. You can buy tickets
(which include a copy of The Underground Railroad
) to his talk online or by calling (843) 853-2252.
The Underground Railroad
tells the story of Cora, a slave on the Randall Plantation in the deep South who escapes slavery and sets out on the Underground Railroad. In a recent interview with The Inlander
, Whitehead said, "History in general, and the history of slavery, is not taught very well. The book does lay out the brutality of the system in sort of a very matter-of-fact way, so if you haven't read about slavery in a while or aren't acquainted with how it actually worked, then the book is quite eye-opening and startling."
In a press release Charleston Library Society executive director Anne Cleveland said, "The response from our book club’s discussion of The Underground Railroad
was thought-provoking and memorable. To host him Charleston, with its deep
Southern history described in his novel, will make for a very special night.”