Friday, February 23, 2018

Main Library presents quilt exhibit, Standing on the Shoulders of My Sisters

Stitch by stitch

Posted by Katie Molpus on Fri, Feb 23, 2018 at 9:52 AM

click to enlarge COOKIE WASHINGTON
  • Cookie Washington
Throughout March, the Charleston County Public Library will feature a group quilt work exhibit, Standing on the Shoulders of My Sisters: Walking in the Shoes of Courage. The collection honors the ways that women of the African diaspora have shaped American society.

With each stitch, the artists weave together the stories and lives of influential women from Sojourner Truth and Ida B. Wells to Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm and silhouettist Kara Walker. A First Monday Gallery Night opening reception for the exhibit is set for March 5 from 6 to 7 p.m.

The exhibit features work from several artists, including South Carolina artist Arianne King Comer and Brooklyn-based author and artist Jacqueline Johnson. Torreah "Cookie" Washington, of Goose Creek, and Catherine Lamkin, of Charleston, will also contribute to the exhibit. Washington and Lamkin both exhibited pieces in The Holy City: Art of Love, Unity, and Resurrection, a pop-up exhibit created in the wake of the Mother Emanuel tragedy.
Event Details Standing on the Shoulders of My Sisters: Walking in the Shoes of Courage Opening Reception
@ Charleston County Public Library
68 Calhoun St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
When: Mon., March 5, 6-7 p.m.
(843) 805-6946
Visual Arts
Map

Tags: , , , ,

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Standing on the Shoulders of My Sisters: Walking in the Shoes of Courage Opening Reception @ Charleston County Public Library

    • Mon., March 5, 6-7 p.m. Free to attend

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2018, Charleston City Paper   RSS