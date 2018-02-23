Main Library presents quilt exhibit, Standing on the Shoulders of My Sisters

click to enlarge
Throughout March, the Charleston County Public Library will feature a group quilt work exhibit, Standing on the Shoulders of My Sisters: Walking in the Shoes of Courage
. The collection honors the ways that women of the African diaspora have shaped American society.
With each stitch, the artists weave together the stories and lives of influential women from Sojourner Truth and Ida B. Wells to Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm and silhouettist Kara Walker. A First Monday Gallery Night
opening reception for the exhibit is set for March 5 from 6 to 7 p.m.
The exhibit features work from several artists, including South Carolina artist Arianne King Comer and Brooklyn-based author and artist Jacqueline Johnson. Torreah "Cookie" Washington, of Goose Creek, and Catherine Lamkin, of Charleston, will also contribute to the exhibit. Washington and Lamkin both exhibited pieces in The Holy City: Art of Love, Unity, and Resurrection
, a pop-up exhibit created in the wake of the Mother Emanuel tragedy.