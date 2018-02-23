Legendary Voices: A Big Band Tribute hits the Music Hall this March

click to enlarge Provided

If you've never been to Myrtle Beach's Legends in Concert, you have no idea how freaking awesome impersonation shows can be. And when Elvis is involved... oh boy.This March, you don't even have to go to dirty Myrtle to see talented impersonators. Legendary Voices: A Big Band Tribute will be at the Charleston Music Hall March 10-11. At this show, you can enjoy the music of Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Ella Fitzgerald, and more.Legendary Voices will have three shows: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on March 10 and 3 p.m. on March 11. Tickets are on sale now and range from $18 (kids 12 and under) to $38 (adults). Find them online or by calling the Box Office at (843) 853-2252, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.The show is produced by Broadway performers Brad and Jennifer Moranz of Moranz Entertainment, which has been bringing musical productions to Charleston since 1995. Joining Brad and Jennifer Moranz is a cast of singers and impersonators:Brian Duprey is a Las Vegas headliner and the only Frank Sinatra tribute artist endorsed by Nancy Sinatra. He has toured the country with the hit show, The Rat Pack is Back.Duprey will be joined by Elvis Presley impersonator Johnny Fortuno, winner of the 2011 Ultimate Elvis Competition in Las Vegas.Also starring is Casey Fortuno, whose pop song “Wake Up and Love Me” reached No. 3 on the charts in Brazil.Alina John has recently joined the cast, bringing the legendary voice of Ella Fitzgerald to life.