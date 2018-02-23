Friday, February 23, 2018

Judge grants gallery owner Rebekah Jacob more time to prove she's broke

"They see her in Art Basel, they see her in New York"

Posted by Adam Manno on Fri, Feb 23, 2018 at 2:21 PM

Jacob, pictured in her former Broad Street gallery for a story in 2013
  • Jonathan Boncek file photo
  • Jacob, pictured in her former Broad Street gallery for a story in 2013
A county judge is giving gallery owner Rebekah Jacob until March 23 to produce her financial documents in an effort to settle her alleged $67,879 debt to an artist and an art gallery.

Master-In-Equity Judge Mikell Scarborough also set a follow-up hearing for April 27 and ordered that Jacob sit for a deposition before April 6.

Jacob's team, led by attorney John Stockton, started the hearing by saying that Jacob "has no assets or funds" to satisfy the court's previous judgment.

Attorney Patrick Chisum, representing Atlanta-based artist Cynthia Knapp and Washington, D.C. gallery Hemphill Fine Arts, said that he's had "communication issues" with Jacob, who has yet to provide any documents to prove her financial status.

Jacob was the subject of a months-long investigation by CP in 2017 which uncovered eight different artists who had either taken legal action against Jacob's gallery or spoken to CP directly about Jacob's missed payments, lack of communication, and fraudulent sales.
Related The Artful Dodger: How legal battles and dissatisfied artists drove a wedge between Rebekah Jacob and the arts community
The Artful Dodger
How legal battles and dissatisfied artists drove a wedge between Rebekah Jacob and the arts community
The first indication that something was wrong arrived in the form of an anonymous note, postmarked April 29, 2014, Charleston, S.C. Richard Sexton, a veteran photographer based out of New Orleans, received a strange notice in the mail. He had been working with the Rebekah Jacob Gallery since April 2009.
By Dustin Waters
Features

"I'm gonna need to understand exactly what happened to the $40,000 she said she had. That's one of the reasons we're here. The inventory she said she had is missing," Chisum said. "I'm going to need bank accounts, business records, tax returns — anything tangible to show she has no money."
Related Artists locate missing work following City Paper story on Rebekah Jacob Gallery: Lost and Found
Artists locate missing work following City Paper story on Rebekah Jacob Gallery
Lost and Found
Following the publication of last week’s cover story detailing a few of the messy business relationships between Charleston gallery owner Rebekah Jacob and several artists, the number of artists and former business associates who have worked with Jacob contacting the City Paper has continued to grow.
By Dustin Waters
Features

Jacob's team told Judge Scarborough that they have done all they can.

"All we can do is advise Ms. Jacob that these things need to be produced and provide her with a deadline to do that," said one of the two attorneys sitting beside Jacob.

Stockton later announced his intention to be relieved of the case, citing his understanding that Jacob has a meeting scheduled with a new lawyer on Monday.

Chisum added that he finds it difficult to believe that Jacob is struggling when her social media feed paints a different picture.

"[My clients] see her in Art Basel, they see her in New York," he said. "My clients see that in the arts community, and I have no documentation to believe her."

Jacob and her attorneys declined to comment following the hearing.

