Judge grants gallery owner Rebekah Jacob more time to prove she's broke

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek file photo

Jacob, pictured in her former Broad Street gallery for a story in 2013

A county judge is giving gallery owner Rebekah Jacob until March 23 to produce her financial documents in an effort to settle her alleged $67,879 debt to an artist and an art gallery.Master-In-Equity Judge Mikell Scarborough also set a follow-up hearing for April 27 and ordered that Jacob sit for a deposition before April 6.Jacob's team, led by attorney John Stockton, started the hearing by saying that Jacob "has no assets or funds" to satisfy the court's previous judgment.Attorney Patrick Chisum, representing Atlanta-based artist Cynthia Knapp and Washington, D.C. gallery Hemphill Fine Arts, said that he's had "communication issues" with Jacob, who has yet to provide any documents to prove her financial status.Jacob was the subject of a months-long investigation byin 2017 which uncovered eight different artists who had either taken legal action against Jacob's gallery or spoken todirectly about Jacob's missed payments, lack of communication, and fraudulent sales."I'm gonna need to understand exactly what happened to the $40,000 she said she had. That's one of the reasons we're here. The inventory she said she had is missing," Chisum said. "I'm going to need bank accounts, business records, tax returns — anything tangible to show she has no money."Jacob's team told Judge Scarborough that they have done all they can."All we can do is advise Ms. Jacob that these things need to be produced and provide her with a deadline to do that," said one of the two attorneys sitting beside Jacob.Stockton later announced his intention to be relieved of the case, citing his understanding that Jacob has a meeting scheduled with a new lawyer on Monday.Chisum added that he finds it difficult to believe that Jacob is struggling when her social media feed paints a different picture."[My clients] see her in Art Basel, they see her in New York," he said. "My clients see that in the arts community, and I have no documentation to believe her."Jacob and her attorneys declined to comment following the hearing.