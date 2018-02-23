Friday, February 23, 2018
Gibbes Museum of Art receives grant to fund 'Guardians of the Gallery'
by Katie Molpus
on Fri, Feb 23, 2018 at 11:12 AM
The Gibbes has recently received a grant of $1,000 from South Carolina Humanities
to fund a new project, “Guardians of the Gallery: Interpreting Visible Storage.” The program, aimed at highlighting how staff care for and preserve the Museum’s expansive collection of almost 10,000 pieces, will feature exhibitions, permanent interpretive material, and tours of the Collections Storage Center.
South Carolina Humanities, a not-for-profit organization, reaches more than 250,000 citizens annually through their support of cultural programs, including lectures, oral history projects, and festivals.
