Gibbes Museum of Art receives grant to fund 'Guardians of the Gallery'

click to enlarge MCG Photography

The Gibbes has recently received a grant of $1,000 from South Carolina Humanities to fund a new project, “Guardians of the Gallery: Interpreting Visible Storage.” The program, aimed at highlighting how staff care for and preserve the Museum’s expansive collection of almost 10,000 pieces, will feature exhibitions, permanent interpretive material, and tours of the Collections Storage Center.South Carolina Humanities, a not-for-profit organization, reaches more than 250,000 citizens annually through their support of cultural programs, including lectures, oral history projects, and festivals.Learn more about the project and other exhibits online