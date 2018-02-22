School of the Arts to create 1,000 paper cranes for Parkland, Fla. students

click to enlarge Flickr user Marie in NC

North Charleston's School of the Arts' visual arts program invites SOA students and staff to create 1,000 paper cranes for students of Margery Stoneman Douglas High School, who just last week were terrorized by a gunman who killed 17 of their peers and teachers. The crane construction will take place on March 6 and 7, with teacher Anne Cimballa at the helm.In an email Cimballa explains the significance of 1,000 paper cranes: "For those of you who are not familiar with the legend of the cranes, a group of 1,000 paper cranes held together by strings will bring wishes of happiness, eternal good luck, and peace. Individuals and school groups in Japan often donate senbazuru (1,000 paper cranes) to temples as a prayer for peace. ... Today people leave cranes at memorials in honor of the departed spirits of their loved ones."SOA's visual arts teachers will supply paper, instructions, and demonstrations, with the goal of creating 1,000 cranes (or more) to send to Florida. If you're interested in contributing in any way, email anne_cimballa@charleston.k12.sc.us.