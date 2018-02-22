Thursday, February 22, 2018
Charleston Symphony Orchestra League opens designer showhouse on Tradd Street next month
Beautiful sights for beautiful sounds
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Thu, Feb 22, 2018 at 1:36 PM
click to enlarge
Now in its 41st year, the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League's (CSOL) Symphony Designer Showhouse is both a lot to say, and plenty to see. This year's featured home is located at 142 Tradd St., a three-story stucco house ca. 1870. Opening on March 14, the house will display 12 spaces decorated by locally and nationally renowned interior designers.
The showhouse will be open daily from March 14-April 15. House and boutique hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. on Sundays. The showhouse cafe is open Monday-Saturday, 11:30 am.-2 p.m. Tickets are $25 at the door or $20 in advance.
The CSOL serves as the largest institutional donor to the Charleston Symphony Orchestra and the annual showhouse is the league's largest fundraiser. Proceeds from the showhouse benefit the CSO as well as CSOL music scholarships.
Learn more about the CSOL and this year's designer showhouse online.
Tags: Charleston Symphony Orchestra League, CSOL, Charleston Symphony Orchestra, CSO, Tradd Street, fundraiser, benefit, Image