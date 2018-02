Jared Bramblett

Local photographer Jared Bramblett displays images from histravel photography series at J. Stark this Fri. Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. The name of this series is pretty literal — Bramblett took these photos over a span of 10 days in three states.In a Facebook post Bramblett shares a few more details about his trip, noting that he drove a "black hatch-back Hyundai Accent" to capture the images. Driving through Utah, Colorado, and Arizona, Bramblett captured sites like Arches National Park, the Grand Canyon, Horseshoe Bend, Antelope Canyon, Cathedral Rock, and Turquoise Lake.A portion of proceeds from print sales will be donated to nonprofits that work to protect and promote public lands.