Wednesday, February 21, 2018
The Grand Canyon to Cathedral Rock — Jared Bramblett's photos on display at J. Stark this Friday
Wild, wild west
by Connelly Hardaway
on Wed, Feb 21, 2018 at 12:07 PM
Local photographer Jared Bramblett
displays images from his 10 Days West
travel photography series at J. Stark this Fri. Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. The name of this series is pretty literal — Bramblett took these photos over a span of 10 days in three states.
In a Facebook post
Bramblett shares a few more details about his trip, noting that he drove a "black hatch-back Hyundai Accent" to capture the images. Driving through Utah, Colorado, and Arizona, Bramblett captured sites like Arches National Park, the Grand Canyon, Horseshoe Bend, Antelope Canyon, Cathedral Rock, and Turquoise Lake.
A portion of proceeds from print sales will be donated to nonprofits that work to protect and promote public lands.
