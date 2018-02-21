Listen to excerpts from 'Sounds of the Cigar Factory' in the Cedar Room

The early 20th century Cigar Factory is brought to life in Michele Moore's new novel

If Walls Could Talk

Today, when people think of East Bay Street's recently renovated Cigar Factory, a stylish brick building may come to mind. For 21st century denizens, the Cigar Factory evokes images of an airy cedar room, a tony location for office spaces, and a plate of tuna crudite at Mercantile's long lunch bar. In 1917, though, the Cigar Factory was none of those things. It was just a cigar factory.

By Connelly Hardaway

