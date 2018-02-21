Wednesday, February 21, 2018

Charleston Jazz Orchestra's 10th season kicks off this Sunday

Featuring the stylings of Charlton Singleton, Quiana Parler, and more

Posted by Connelly Hardaway and Haley Swittenberg on Wed, Feb 21, 2018 at 9:47 AM

click to enlarge The Charleston Jazz Orchestra is led by maestro Charlton Singleton. - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • The Charleston Jazz Orchestra is led by maestro Charlton Singleton.
2018's Charleston Jazz season — its 10th, by the way — is in full swing, starting this Sunday with a stellar lineup of concerts through December. And the best part is that you can still save 10 percent on each CJO concert (in honor of their 10 years, duh). Snag season subscriptions, individual concert tickets, and trio passes online now.

Beginning the season with a bang, four-time Grammy winning jazz singer Carmen Bradford remembers one of her biggest inspirations, Ella Fitzgerald, in Singin’ Ella this Sat. Feb. 24 at the Charleston Music Hall at 5 and 8 p.m. 
Singin' Ella
Charleston Music Hall
37 John St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
Sat., Feb. 24, 5-6:30 & 8-9:30 p.m.
(843) 641-0011
Concert Music, Festivals + Events
Map
The sounds of samba ring in spring as Jazz Samba: A Portrait of Stan Getz features the music of the one of the most influential saxophonists in the world. The master saxophonists of the Charleston Jazz Orchestra will each pay tribute to Stan Getz and his iconic music on Sat. March 24 (again at 5 and 8 p.m.)
Jazz Samba: Portrait of Stan Getz
Charleston Music Hall
37 John St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
Sat., March 24, 5 & 8 p.m.
Concert Music
Map
Next, vocalist Quiana Parler and The Charleston Jazz Orchestra prove that “All You Need is Love” with a classic Beatles tribute on Sat. April 28.
All You Need is Love: CJO Plays The Beatles
Charleston Music Hall
37 John St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
Sat., April 28, 5 & 8 p.m.
Concert Music
Map
World renowned jazz vocalist Rene Marie takes the on Sat. Sept. 15, filling the Charleston Music Hall with tunes influenced by folk, R&B, country, and even classical genres.
Blessings: An Evening with Rene Marie
Charleston Music Hall
37 John St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
Sat., Sept. 15, 5 & 8 p.m.
Concert Music
Map
Fall brings the style of Quincy Jones to Charleston with a performance of iconic songs by Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, and Ray Charles by vocalist Quiana Parler on Sat. Oct. 13.
The Great Wide World of Quincy Jones
Charleston Music Hall
37 John St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
Sat., Oct. 13, 5 & 8 p.m.
Concert Music
Map
And last, but certainly not least, ring in the holidays with Charlton Singleton and his big band as they perform classic Christmas and jazz hits on Sat. Dec. 1. 
Holiday Swing: A Charleston Jazz Tradition
Charleston Music Hall
37 John St.
Downtown
Charleston, South Carolina
Sat., Dec. 1, 5 & 8 p.m.
Concert Music
Map

