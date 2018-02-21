Charleston Jazz Orchestra's 10th season kicks off this Sunday

click to enlarge
File photo
The Charleston Jazz Orchestra is led by maestro Charlton Singleton.
2018's Charleston Jazz season — its 10th, by the way — is in full swing, starting this Sunday with a stellar lineup of concerts through December. And the best part is that you can still save 10 percent on each CJO concert (in honor of their 10 years, duh). Snag season subscriptions, individual concert tickets, and trio passes online now.
Beginning the season with a bang, four-time Grammy winning jazz singer Carmen Bradford remembers one of her biggest inspirations, Ella Fitzgerald, in Singin’ Ella
this Sat. Feb. 24 at the Charleston Music Hall at 5 and 8 p.m.
The sounds of samba ring in spring as Jazz Samba: A Portrait of Stan Getz
features the music of the one of the most influential saxophonists in the world. The master saxophonists of the Charleston Jazz Orchestra will each pay tribute to Stan Getz and his iconic music on Sat. March 24 (again at 5 and 8 p.m.)
Next, vocalist Quiana Parler and The Charleston Jazz Orchestra prove that “All You Need is Love” with a classic Beatles tribute
on Sat. April 28.
World renowned jazz vocalist Rene Marie
takes the on Sat. Sept. 15, filling the Charleston Music Hall with tunes influenced by folk, R&B, country, and even classical genres.
Fall brings the style of Quincy Jones
to Charleston with a performance of iconic songs by Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, and Ray Charles by vocalist Quiana Parler on Sat. Oct. 13.
And last, but certainly not least, ring in the holidays with Charlton Singleton and his big band as they perform classic Christmas and jazz hits
on Sat. Dec. 1.