Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Becca Barnet is creating really great poster art for Charleston Music Hall
From movie series to artist tributes
Posted
by Connelly Hardaway
on Wed, Feb 21, 2018 at 3:52 PM
Becca Barnet
Barnet got to love on some anime flicks for her recent creations.
Local artist, taxidermist, and founder of design company Sisal Creative
, Becca Barnet, is (clearly) a woman of many talents. In addition to the work she does for her own company, Barnet has lately been the designer of some pretty cool posters for the Charleston Music Hall.
Movie posters — you know, like the ones you see at theaters — are usually pretty, well, meh. Illustrated by Barnet though? Kickass. We've written about all of the events Barnet has illustrated, but today we provide you with a gallery of our fave posters.
Enjoy.
Becca Barnet
Barnet designed four complementary posters for each movie in the upcoming Miyazki film festival.
Becca Barnet
One of these bullets is a pencil! Like, come on.
Becca Barnet
CMH partners with Rue de Jean for dinner and a movie nights — and this poster had us halfway through the door already.
Becca Barnet
Perhaps it's because this is one of our all-time fave movies, but this poster would be framed over our mantle in a hot second.
Becca Barnet
She doesn't just do movie series posters — Barnet highlights artist tributes, too. The colors in this one man.
