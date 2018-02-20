Redux features sneak peeks of new show on Instagram this week

If you're like me, you're trolling the 'gram every time you get a break at work (or, like me, you're trolling it for work). Beyond the memes and your friends' bullshit posts about all these vacations they're taking — how? why? can I come? — there are some beautiful Instagrams out there. Namely, those that belong to local art studios, galleries, spaces, etc.
For your "take a break, check out art" fix of the week, I encourage you to do just that by heading to Redux's Instagram
and seeing what's up in their stories. The account will feature sneak peeks of their new exhibit, Instant Gratification
, which opens Friday at 6 p.m.
Instant Gratification
, co-curated by Savannah, Ga. art collective Aint-Bad and Ashley Jones, features Polaroid images from over 25 artists. (And here's our sneak peek: you can read more about it in tomorrow's issue).
Happy 'gramming.