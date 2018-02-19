Greg Tavares presents one man show about how he almost died this April

Local comedian (and one third of Theatre 99's The Have Nots) Greg Tavares is stepping out of his comfort zone. This April, his new one man show,, premieres at PURE Theatre, with workshop productions April 12, 13, and 14 at 7:30 p.m.tells the story of Tavares' near death experience of almost drowning in the ocean. Greg relives that day over and over again, remembering the choices that led him to that moment and the horror of almost drowning. “Audiences in Charleston usually see me as a comic actor because for over 20 years I have done so many improv comedy shows in town,” says Tavares. “This show is more emotionally raw than when I improvise, and that is why partnering with PURE Theatre has been perfect. Sharon has helped me go deeper into this story.”And Tavares may just have some pre-show jitters. In a press release he says, “This show is a little different. There are funny parts, but I am trying to come to terms with almost dying in the ocean.”A workshop production, in case you didn't know, is not a finished product, but serves as an opportunity for the creative team to make small adjustments to the performance before opening night.Greg Tavares has become a staple in the Charleston comedy community since he co-founded Theater 99 in 2000. At Theater 99, he writes and teaches the theater’s training program. He is also the author of a book of improv tips,. In 2014, he delivered a Ted Talk on how to conquer fear and focus on fun.PURE Theatre is an acclaimed local theater for contemporary theater productions.