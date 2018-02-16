Last Comic Standing's Drew Thomas headlines Creekside Comedy Night

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Drew Thomas was on seasons 6 and 9 of Last Comic Standing.
Creekside Comedy Night returns to Creekside Kitchen and Brewhouse with headliner Drew Thomas and comedian Jennie Stencel on Sat. March 3 at 9 p.m. Local comedian Vince Fabra will open the show, which is hosted and produced by Keith Dee. Tickets are $10
and the show starts at 9 p.m.
Drew Thomas hails from Kingston, Jamaica, but moved to New York when he was 9 years old. After listening to an Eddie Murphy comedy album, Thomas knew he wanted to be a comedian. It was not until years later that he would start his comedy career in Atlanta. Since then, Thomas has toured the country, putting on shows and appearing on television programs like NBC’s Last Comic Standing
(Seasons 6 and 9) and The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson.
Jennie Stencel is a comedian and a member of the improvisational comedy group There is No ‘F’ in Sketch based in Greensboro, North Carolina. She is the owner of Greensboro’s The Idiot Box, a comedy club. Stencel is also the Executive Producer of the North Carolina Comedy Festival.
Vince Fabra is a Charleston-based comedian who was a finalist in the 2016 Charleston Standup Comedy Competition. He is also the host of “You Almost Had It,” a weekly podcast in which Vince and his friend Luke Smitherman describe things that they have just tried for the first time.
Keith Dee is a Charleston-based comedian who (if you can't tell from our frequent coverage of his events) produces many local comedy shows.