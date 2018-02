Sharon Cooper-Murray's new workshop series repurposes Gullah storytelling for the modern age

click to enlarge Provided

Sharon Cooper-Murray aka The Gullah Lady

Sharon Cooper-Murray does not tell a storyyou, she tells a storyyou. Cooper-Murray, a.k.a. the Gullah Lady , knows how to engage, something of a lost art these days: voice low, eyes affixed to the listener, body open and turned forward. The audience, be it one person or a crowd of 3,000, finds themselves mimicking her body language. Lean in, sit up straight, look forward, not behind or to the side or at the ground. The listener hangs on to her every word, her carefully crafted beginning, middle, end. You absorb her narrative so effortlessly you don't realize that she's stopped speaking, it's your turn. What do you have to offer? What's your story?